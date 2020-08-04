Plane crashes Monday in Williams Co. bean field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash in a Williams County bean field Monday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., a 1946 Aeronca 7AC plane was attempting to land at a private airstrip when its tires caught the bean field prior to reaching the landing strip. The front of the plane was pulled down, causing the plane to strike the field and overturn.

The pilot of the plane, Rodney J. Britenriker, 77, of West Unity, was treated at the scene for unknown injuries.

