Toledo Council to vote Wednesday on ballot measures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday morning where council members will vote on turning over the renewal of a Toledo income tax and the creation of another to voters on November 3.

On Monday, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz received approval from the City Council for two new ballot measures for the November election, though there was some initial confusion as to whether a vote by the newly suspended council member Larry Sykes would void the measure.

Sykes had agreed to suspend his position on the council, and the move was made official on Friday, though Sykes still appeared at the virtual council meeting and voted ‘no’ on the ballot initiatives.

Later Monday afternoon, council president Matt Cherry said he had confirmed with the city law department that Sykes vote would not be counted and the initiative was officially on the ballot.

Now, the renewal of a 3/4 percent income tax that goes to safety department responsibilities, the General Fund of the city, and the Capital Improvements Fund, and the creation of a 1/4 percent income tax that goes directly to road improvements in the city must be voted on again by members of council.

Additionally, council will vote on a measure to approve health benefits for the wife and children of slain Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4. The measure grants Dia’s immediate family a continuation of paid health benefits through the city until new benefits are obtained or the children reach adulthood.

