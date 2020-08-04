UAW Region 2B director Richard Rankin resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW Region 2B Director Richard Rankin has resigned. According to a statement, the resignation was a personal decision.

The UAW International Union has withdrawn with prejudice the Article 30 charges against Rankin.

The UAW board had previously submitted charges against Rankin under Article 30 of the UAW constitution to remove him from office following a third-party investigation into workplace harassment against a woman in the workplace. The charges stem from a 2015 incident of sexual and sex-based harassment and retaliation.

