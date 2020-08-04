Advertisement

Volunteers stuff backpacks with supplies for students

Lucas County Children Services stuffs backpacks for area children.
Lucas County Children Services stuffs backpacks for area children.(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Although the way kids are going back to school this fall will be different, depending on where you live, leaders at Lucas County Children Services want to make sure all students have what they need to make this year a success. Monday, volunteers and employees came together to stuff 750 backpacks. The assembly effort started at the Lucas County Conference and Learning Center.

An entire room was filled with all sorts of supplies, including notebooks, pens, pencils and even disinfecting wipes.

"We want to make sure that the children that we work with on a day-to-day basis have everything they need for a good start back to school. It doesn't matter whether they're to be going remotely or in the classroom or whether they're going in the classroom. The bottom line is they're going to need those notebooks, those crayons, those wipes, all those things," said Julie Malkin, director of communications and government relations for Lucas County Children Services.

This year, volunteers are putting together more bags than in previous years because some non-profits have had to cancel drives due to the pandemic.

Caseworkers will distribute the backpacks to the children under their supervision.

