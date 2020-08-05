Advertisement

August 5th Weather Forecast

Cool & Calm For Now
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The coolest stretch of the summer is here with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the low to middle 50s. There is a slim chance of a waterspout on Lake Erie today, otherwise it will be sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle 70s today. Lows tonight will drop to the middle 50s with a clear sky. Thursday will bring more sunshine and low humidity with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Heat, humidity, and better storm chances return early next week.

