Advertisement

Biden campaign hosting “Made in America” virtual roundtables this week in Ohio

(WTAP)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Supporters of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are holding virtual discussions with Ohio voters and media this week, including one Thursday in Lima and another with Senator Sherrod Brown in Cleveland on Friday.

At the Lima event tomorrow, Mayor David Berger, United Auto Workers Local 1219 President Jeffrey Adams and Ford Auto Worker Alberta Morris will lead a virtual roundtable discussing the “Made in America” plank of Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

The Lima event begins at 12:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can RVSP here.

The Friday event in Cleveland with Sen. Sherrod Brown can be registered for here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Nancy the alpaca makes debut at Toledo Zoo

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dan Smith
The Toledo Zoo's newest bundle of joy made her first public appearance today: Meet "Nancy" the alpaca!

News

COVID case numbers in Lucas Co. show alarming spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
There are several ways to report COVID Case numbers and they rarely match up perfectly. But all the models show Lucas County cases are on the rise.

News

Marathon Classic pairings released

Updated: 1 hour ago
You can find when all of your favorite golfers will be hitting the links Thursday here.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Man of many hats: Mylander dedicates life to helping others

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton and Jeremy Schneider
The 13abc First Responder of the Week works at least 65 hours per week in a variety of roles.

News

Ohio woman arrested for attempting to steal car at Ohio Turnpike service plaza

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Erie Island Service Plaza in Sandusky County.

News

August 5th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago