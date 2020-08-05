Biden campaign hosting “Made in America” virtual roundtables this week in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Supporters of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are holding virtual discussions with Ohio voters and media this week, including one Thursday in Lima and another with Senator Sherrod Brown in Cleveland on Friday.

At the Lima event tomorrow, Mayor David Berger, United Auto Workers Local 1219 President Jeffrey Adams and Ford Auto Worker Alberta Morris will lead a virtual roundtable discussing the “Made in America” plank of Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

The Lima event begins at 12:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can RVSP here.

The Friday event in Cleveland with Sen. Sherrod Brown can be registered for here.

