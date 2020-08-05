Advertisement

Big Ten releases football schedule, including new date for The Game

CTSY: Associated Press
CTSY: Associated Press (WLUC)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Breaking with decades of tradition, football fans will now have a new weekend to watch The Game, at least for one season.

The Big Ten Conference released its 2020 football schedule, and the biggest news is the Ohio State-Michigan game, which will be played October 24 in Columbus.

The game had originally been scheduled for the final Saturday of the season, November 28. With the exception of three seasons, the game has been played on the final Saturday of the regular season every year since 1935.

The schedule only includes conference games for the 14 schools, with two open dates. Ohio State is scheduled to open its season Thursday, Sept. 3 at Illinois. The Buckeyes will play at Michigan State on Oct. 17 and at Penn State on Nov. 7. Ohio State will not face Wisconsin in 2020.

Michigan opens the 2020 schedule against Purdue on Sept. 5. The Wolverines host Penn State on Sept. 19 and Michigan State on Oct. 3. Michigan returns to Ann Arbor a week after playing at Ohio State to host Wisconsin on Oct. 31.

The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ECHL delays start to 2020-2021 season

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The season will now start in early December and include a full 72 games.

Sports

Laura Diaz teams up with her caddying son, Cooper, on the LPGA Tour

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Laura Diaz has her son, Cooper, as her summer caddie on the LPGA Tour. The two first teamed up three years ago when Cooper was just 11 years old. He’s grown and so has his understanding of the game of golf.

Sports

Laura Diaz has her son, Cooper, as her summer caddie on the LPGA Tour.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Laura Diaz has her son, Cooper, as her summer caddie on the LPGA Tour. The two first teamed up three years ago when Cooper was just 11 years old. He's grown and so has his understanding of the game of golf.

Sports

Danielle Kang wins LPGA’s Drive on Championship by one shot at Inverness Club

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Kang earned a wire-to-wire victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship, finishing at -7 to take a one-stroke win over Celine Boutier.

Latest News

News

Cardinals-Tigers series postponed due to positive coronavirus results

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park from Tuesday, August 4th through Thursday, August 6th has been postponed.

Sports

Danielle Kang (-7) won the LPGA Drive on Championship at Inverness Club.

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
Danielle Kang (-7) won the LPGA Drive on Championship at Inverness Club.

Football

Napoleon High School holds its first football practice for 2020

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Saturday is the first day for all prep fall sports practices in the State of Ohio.

Sports

Kang shares lead with two others after two rounds of the LPGA's Drive On Championship.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
Kang shares lead with two others after two rounds of the LPGA's Drive On Championship.

Sports

LPGA tournament adds to Inverness Club’s history

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Inverness Club President Greg Kasper said, “If [the tournament] was going to be in Toledo we really wanted to be a part of that. The LPGA has been a phenomenal partner with the Solheim Cup coming next year and this just seemed like a natural progression."

Sports

Inverness Club adds to its history with LPGA Tournament.

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT
Inverness Club adds to its history with LPGA Tournament.