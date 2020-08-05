Big Ten releases football schedule, including new date for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Breaking with decades of tradition, football fans will now have a new weekend to watch The Game, at least for one season.

The Big Ten Conference released its 2020 football schedule, and the biggest news is the Ohio State-Michigan game, which will be played October 24 in Columbus.

The game had originally been scheduled for the final Saturday of the season, November 28. With the exception of three seasons, the game has been played on the final Saturday of the regular season every year since 1935.

The football schedule starts as early as the weekend of Sept. 5 with final games slated for Nov. 21 to align with academic calendars. The Big Ten Football Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19. pic.twitter.com/vWp3OSifBc — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 5, 2020

The schedule only includes conference games for the 14 schools, with two open dates. Ohio State is scheduled to open its season Thursday, Sept. 3 at Illinois. The Buckeyes will play at Michigan State on Oct. 17 and at Penn State on Nov. 7. Ohio State will not face Wisconsin in 2020.

Michigan opens the 2020 schedule against Purdue on Sept. 5. The Wolverines host Penn State on Sept. 19 and Michigan State on Oct. 3. Michigan returns to Ann Arbor a week after playing at Ohio State to host Wisconsin on Oct. 31.

The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.