Car lands in DTE power plant pond after crash in Monroe

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car went off the road and ended up in a retention pond in front of the DTE power plant in Monroe late Tuesday night.

At 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Monroe Police responded to a traffic crash on E. Front St., near the entrance of the power plant. Officers found the vehicle had struck a fence and came to rest in a retention reservoir of the plant. The vehicle was completely submerged and not visible to officers on the scene, and the driver was believed to still be in the vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Dive Team responded to assist in locating and recovering the vehicle and driver. Due to the condition of the water and location, recovery efforts were still underway late Tuesday night.

The investigation is currently open. Any persons with information are encouraged to contact Officer McKenzie at 734-243-7585 or 734-243-7509.

