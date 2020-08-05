Advertisement

Despite COVID concerns about return to school, children need to get vaccines

Back to school vaccines still essential
back to school
back to school
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Regardless of what your child’s school district decides to do about the fall semester, doctors are urging parents to make sure they get their child vaccinated.

It’s still a requirement from school districts that students are up-to-date on those vaccines. This mostly affects kindergarteners, middle schoolers, and high school seniors.

“School isn’t the only place that you’re going to be exposed to illness,” Dr. John McBride from Franklin Park Pediatrics said. “I think a lot of people that have gotten sick over the past few months have discovered that. So although vaccines are a school requirement, the school requirement isn’t because you’re going to get sick at school. That is one place you can sick or you can give an illness to others. But it’s really as a medical intervention there for all of society.”

A lot of pediatricians say they’re booked with kids getting their last-minute vaccinations, so they ask parents to make sure they book their appointments as soon as they can.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Maumee City Schools planning full-time return to class

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Maumee City Schools says it can safely bring students back while adhering to health department guidance.

News

Maumee City Schools plan full return to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Car strikes house in Toledo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver of the vehicle also struck other cars on the street.

News

August 5th Weather Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

How to help kids wear masks and stay healthy in school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A new state order will require children K-12 to wear a mask if they are back in the classroom

Education

BGSU's College of Musical Art Eyes Safe Return to Campus - clipped version

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
BGSU’s College of Musical Arts has formulated their own plan to maintain proper music education and safety to students.

Sports

Laura Diaz teams up with her caddying son, Cooper, on the LPGA Tour

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Laura Diaz has her son, Cooper, as her summer caddie on the LPGA Tour. The two first teamed up three years ago when Cooper was just 11 years old. He’s grown and so has his understanding of the game of golf.

Back to School & Beyond

BGSU’s musical arts students will head outdoors for classes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
BGSU’s College of Musical Arts has released their plan to start the school year in person, all while maintaining a hands-on education.

News

Monroe County Fair goes virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The 2020 Monroe County Fair was cancelled, but there is still competition between 4-H members and a livestock auction.

News

Bar shifts business model after COVID-19 alcohol sale restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
A Toledo bar is changing its hours and rolling out a breakfast menu as a way to make up revenue due to Ohio's new alcohol sales rules.