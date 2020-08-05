Despite COVID concerns about return to school, children need to get vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Regardless of what your child’s school district decides to do about the fall semester, doctors are urging parents to make sure they get their child vaccinated.

It’s still a requirement from school districts that students are up-to-date on those vaccines. This mostly affects kindergarteners, middle schoolers, and high school seniors.

“School isn’t the only place that you’re going to be exposed to illness,” Dr. John McBride from Franklin Park Pediatrics said. “I think a lot of people that have gotten sick over the past few months have discovered that. So although vaccines are a school requirement, the school requirement isn’t because you’re going to get sick at school. That is one place you can sick or you can give an illness to others. But it’s really as a medical intervention there for all of society.”

A lot of pediatricians say they’re booked with kids getting their last-minute vaccinations, so they ask parents to make sure they book their appointments as soon as they can.

