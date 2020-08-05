ECHL delays start to 2020-2021 season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the remainder of the 2019-2020 season was canceled, the ECHL announced Wednesday the start of the 2020-2021 season will be delayed until December 4. The league said the schedule will be a full 72-game schedule.

The Toledo Walleye are members of the ECHL.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees, and fans,” ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin said. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials, and the members of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”

The ECHL 2020-21 Season was originally scheduled to start October 16. Adjustments to the 2020-21 ECHL Schedule will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.