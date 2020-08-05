Advertisement

Engage Toledo drop off event coming up Saturday

(WOWT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next Engage Toledo Drop-Off Refuse and Recycling Event is scheduled from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at DeVeaux School, 2620 W. Sylvania Ave.

Acceptable items include electronic waste, but no televisions, CRT monitors, or appliances; 10 tires, on or off the rim, but no commercial tires; documents; houseware goods; clothing; toys; bulky items, and refuse. Latex paint will be accepted for $1 per gallon.

Free disposable face masks will be provided during this event, while supplies last. Each adult is eligible to receive three free masks.

Future Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Events are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the following dates:

• Aug. 22 at Longfellow Elementary School, 1955 West Laskey Rd.

• Sept. 12 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd.

• Sept. 19 at the Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, 2 Hippo Way. (this event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Sept. 26 at Friendship Park, 2930 131st St.

For more information, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 or visit www.toledo.oh.gov.

