Judge says order banning liquor sales after 10 p.m. can continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge decided Wednesday the order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that bars and restaurants must stop serving liquor at 10 p.m. can continue.

According to WSYX in Columbus, the judge said it was the state’s right to restrict the sale of alcohol because it is under the state’s control.

In the complaint, the businesses write that the order violates their constitutional rights, is arbitrary, and is only meant to “harshly punish.” They also say there is no “reliable scientific evidence” to back up the idea of bars contributing to rising COVID-19 cases.

