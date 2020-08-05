Advertisement

Laura Diaz teams up with her caddying son, Cooper, on the LPGA Tour

The duo first teamed up three years ago
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Laura Diaz has her son, Cooper, as her summer caddie on the LPGA Tour. The two first teamed up three years ago when Cooper was just 11 years old. He’s grown and so has his understanding of the game of golf.

“It was more or less I didn’t want to leave the kids so I thought if I could take one with me I would feel better so I asked if he wanted to go to Wisconsin three years ago and he said sure,” Laura said.

Cooper said,“It’s fun to spend that time with her and I love the game too so it’s fun to learn from her.”

As Cooper has aged, his ability to become an asset for Laura has improved. “Now his game is at such a level he can help me. In the last year his game has grown leaps and bounds,” Laura explained.

Cooper said, “I help her read the greens and clean the ball and hand her the clubs. That’s pretty much it.”

So there’s no, ‘Mom, I think you should use a seven iron here instead of an eight iron?

“No. Sometimes I help her get the yardages but she picks the clubs,” Cooper answered.

Laura is the boss at home and on the course.

When asked, who’s your favorite player on Tour? Cooper smiled, and quickly responded, “My mom.”

Good answer.

The two reside in their family’s home in Winston-Salem, NC.

Laura will begin play at the Marathon Classic presented by Dana Thursday at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, OH.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

