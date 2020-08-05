Advertisement

Lebanese community reacts to deadly explosion

The investigation is under way to figure out what caused the deadly blast.
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.(Source: AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The local Lebanese community is speaking out about the deadly Beirut explosion.

Samir Saleh says he was horrified to see the cloud of white smoke and hear the explosion. Saleh owns New York Collection, a clothing store on Dorr Street.

“I was in shock. The first thing I did was cry and then I prayed,” said Samir Saleh.

The explosion killed more than one hundred, injured thousands and destroyed a city Saleh says has an amazing culture. The investigation is under way to figure out what caused the deadly blast.

