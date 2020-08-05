Man of many hats: Mylander dedicates life to helping others

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenan Mylander wears many hats, and all of them dedicated to helping others.

This week's 13abc First Responder of the Week is a paramedic, a nurse, and the chief of the Mid-County EMS in Ottawa County.

"If I can do something to make their day better, I feel like I have done my job," Mylander said.

Mylander is a full-time nurse in the emergency room at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee and a part-time paramedic for Sandusky County EMS.

All told, he works at least 65 hours per week. But despite those long hours, he's quick with a joke and a smile.

"I'm home long enough to shower and sleep most days, and I even get a load of laundry done the other evening," Mylander said.

As a teenager, Mylander was inspired by his mother, who was a nurse, and by a friend to pursue a career as a first responder.

"I knew very early on this was a love of mine," he said.

Mylander was nominated by Michael Lacumsky, who wanted to make sure the sacrifices Mylander and other first responders make are recognized.

"When I called Kenan to tell him he was nominated and chosen, he was flabberghasted," Lacumsky said. "I still don't think it has fully sunk in for him yet. That's what makes the first responders so special, because they don't look for special recognition."

It's a well-deserved honor for a man who spends just about every waking hour helping others.

“You need him, he’s there,” Lacumsky said. “He is professional, he has a sense of humor, and foremost he has the patients in mind, and that’s the best thing.”

