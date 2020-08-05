Advertisement

Maumee City Schools planning full-time return to class

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s in-class, five days a week for Maumee City Schools.

There will be an online option for any family that is not comfortable with that arrangement.

According to Superintendent Todd Cramer, Maumee has a small school district, geographically, and a campus capable of holding 100 more students than are currently enrolled. This means he believes there is plenty of space for students to spread out and come back full-time while adhering to health department guidance.

This plan is one the district has been working on since May because leaders believe in-person learning and interaction are paramount.

“We know that everyone thrives on those personal connections, and that’s why that’s been a key element of our plan from the beginning,” says Cramer.

This plan is not without restrictions.

There will be staggered start hours. Students will have their temperatures taken when they arrive and will be sent home if it’s over 100 degrees. All students will have to wear masks, social distancing will be practiced, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Students will also need to bring reusable water bottles, as fountains will not be available. There will also be assigned seats on the bus and at lunchtime.

This plan is approved by the health department, but the district is thinking ahead in case things change.

“Even if we have to make a shift to 100% online learning, we are going to advocate that we can service our students who are at-risk who still need that person-to-person instruction in a safe manner,” says Cramer.

BGSU's College of Musical Art Eyes Safe Return to Campus - clipped version

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
BGSU’s College of Musical Arts has formulated their own plan to maintain proper music education and safety to students.

BGSU’s musical arts students will head outdoors for classes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
BGSU’s College of Musical Arts has released their plan to start the school year in person, all while maintaining a hands-on education.

Volunteers stuff backpacks with supplies for students

Updated: 16 hours ago
Although the way kids are going back to school this fall will be different, depending on where you live, leaders at Lucas County Children Services want to make sure all students have what they need to make this year a success.

Oregon City Schools reconsider fall plans

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
Oregon City Schools had a reopening plan, but now they're rethinking that decision.

UT interim president takes the reins of Rocket Restart

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is headed back to campus for in-person classes on August 17 for the first time since early March.

University of Toledo Rocket Restart

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is headed back to campus for in-person classes on August 17th for the first time since early March.

CDC releases tool to help families with back-to-school decision

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Virtual tool is designed to help weigh the risks, benefits of available educational options.

- Autism School Negotiates COVID Safety And Student Needs

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
As area school districts try to determine safest way to get students back in the classroom this fall, the MODEL School For Autistic Learners tries to balance safety with student needs.

Brand new experience awaits kindergartners, families during COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
With schools going with hybrid plans or fully remote, this year might be disappointing for kindergartners.

United Way continues to provide for needy children through pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
While supplies are down during the coronavirus, the need remains high.