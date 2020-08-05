Maumee City Schools planning full-time return to class

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s in-class, five days a week for Maumee City Schools.

There will be an online option for any family that is not comfortable with that arrangement.

According to Superintendent Todd Cramer, Maumee has a small school district, geographically, and a campus capable of holding 100 more students than are currently enrolled. This means he believes there is plenty of space for students to spread out and come back full-time while adhering to health department guidance.

This plan is one the district has been working on since May because leaders believe in-person learning and interaction are paramount.

“We know that everyone thrives on those personal connections, and that’s why that’s been a key element of our plan from the beginning,” says Cramer.

This plan is not without restrictions.

There will be staggered start hours. Students will have their temperatures taken when they arrive and will be sent home if it’s over 100 degrees. All students will have to wear masks, social distancing will be practiced, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Students will also need to bring reusable water bottles, as fountains will not be available. There will also be assigned seats on the bus and at lunchtime.

This plan is approved by the health department, but the district is thinking ahead in case things change.

“Even if we have to make a shift to 100% online learning, we are going to advocate that we can service our students who are at-risk who still need that person-to-person instruction in a safe manner,” says Cramer.

