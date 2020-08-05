Mother, TPD officer use CPR to save Toledo toddler found unresponsive in pool

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 3-year-old boy is expected to fully recover after his mother found him Monday evening unresponsive in a backyard pool.

Just before 8 p.m., Toledo Police were called to a house in the 2000 block of Greenwood. The boy’s mother, Destiny Labelle, 30, had gone inside the house to lock the front door, and she returned to find her son in the pool. She performed CPR while her brother called 911.

A TPD officer arrived on the scene and opened the boy’s airway, at which point he started to breathe. Toledo Fire also responded, transporting the boy to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a Toledo Police report, the boy is expected to be fine.

