Ohio woman arrested for attempting to steal car at Ohio Turnpike service plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A northeast Ohio woman was arrested after authorities said she attempted to steal a vehicle at a service plaza gas station on the Ohio Turnpike.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Erie Island Service Plaza in Sandusky County.

Lisa Michelle Todaro, 33, of Cuyahoga Falls, was incarcerated and charged with attempted aggravated robbery. Additional charges will be filed at a later time.

Upon arrival at the plaza, troopers made contact with a male victim who told them a female brandished a knife and demanded the keys to his vehicle. When he refused, the female suspect fled into the Erie Islands building.

Troopers from the Milan Post, Bucyrus District Criminal Patrol Section, and an Agent from the U.S. Border Patrol located the female suspect inside the building near the truck driver shower area. The suspect did not immediately comply with commands to surrender, and eventually, a Taser was used to bring her into custody. She was in possession of a knife at the time of her arrest.

There were no injuries reported.

