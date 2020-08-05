Advertisement

Stacy Lewis looking for 2019 Marathon Classic performance this year

She finished 16-under par in in 3rd place in this event last season
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Stacy Lewis loves coming back to Northwest Ohio. It’s where she was born and it’s where many of her relatives still live. She finished in 3rd place in the Marathon Classic in 2019 and plans to replicate that performance once again this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Lewis spoke with 13abc in advance of the tournament. Click on the video player to see her interview.

