Tiffin man dies in Wednesday morning motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist died from his injuries suffering in a crash Wednesday morning in Seneca County.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on SR 101 in Clinton Township. Shaun S. Kinn, 39, of Tiffin, was traveling north on the road when he failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle struck a ditch, and Kinn was ejected from the vehicle.

Kinn was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol use is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

