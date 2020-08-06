August 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s. The low 80s return on Friday with more sunshine. The sunny skies will continue most of the weekend, but temperatures will keep heating up into the mid to upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a late day shower on Sunday. The best chance of showers and storms will arrive on Monday with highs near 90.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.