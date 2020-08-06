Clyde making preparations for President Trump’s visit to Whirlpool

CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - With Thursday’s presidential visit on the horizon, Whirlpool isn’t the only business in Clyde preparing for President Donald Trump.

Many business owners in the town said besides the traffic the President's motorcade can bring, they're excited about the opportunity to catch a glimpse of President Trump's visit to Whirlpool.

As the President hits the campaign trail, a local restaurant, the Blue Collar Bistro sent a tweet directed to the President in the hopes of getting his attention to stop in for lunch while he's in town.

“I hope we get to see him,” Blue Collar Bistro owner Tim Cheek said. “It would be pretty cool to have him stop by. I know he’s got at least some kind of a following around here for as much as he’s done for Clyde or for Whirlpool and helping them out. It’s really helped out Clyde a lot and helped us out a lot too, just boosts the economy around Clyde a lot.”

@realDonaldTrump After you visit the Whirlpool- Clyde Manufacturing Facility, the Blue Collar Bistro would love to cook LUNCH "to-go" for the president and his staff!!! #Trump2020Landslide — Blue Collar Bistro (@BistroCollar) August 3, 2020

Many residents in town have a connection to the washer plant, since it employs more than 3,000 people in Clyde, according to the company.

A sergeant with the Clyde Police Department said they are working closely with the Secret Service and Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of the President and his staff during the event.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.