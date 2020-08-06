Advertisement

Clyde making preparations for President Trump’s visit to Whirlpool

By Jeremy Schneider and Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - With Thursday’s presidential visit on the horizon, Whirlpool isn’t the only business in Clyde preparing for President Donald Trump.

Many business owners in the town said besides the traffic the President's motorcade can bring, they're excited about the opportunity to catch a glimpse of President Trump's visit to Whirlpool.

As the President hits the campaign trail, a local restaurant, the Blue Collar Bistro sent a tweet directed to the President in the hopes of getting his attention to stop in for lunch while he's in town.

“I hope we get to see him,” Blue Collar Bistro owner Tim Cheek said. “It would be pretty cool to have him stop by. I know he’s got at least some kind of a following around here for as much as he’s done for Clyde or for Whirlpool and helping them out. It’s really helped out Clyde a lot and helped us out a lot too, just boosts the economy around Clyde a lot.”

Many residents in town have a connection to the washer plant, since it employs more than 3,000 people in Clyde, according to the company.

A sergeant with the Clyde Police Department said they are working closely with the Secret Service and Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of the President and his staff during the event.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Guidance, answers on start of year coming today for Lucas County schools

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Tony Geftos
Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. expected to make a recommendation on the start of the school year Thursday.

News

August 6th Weather Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

Stacy Lewis looking for 2019 Marathon Classic performance this year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Stacy Lewis loves coming back to Northwest Ohio. It’s where she was born and it’s where many of her relatives still live.

News

Lebanese community reacts to deadly explosion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The local Lebanese community is speaking out about the deadly Beirut explosion.

Latest News

News

Stacy Lewis returns to Northwest Ohio and will play in her 14th Marathon Classic.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Stacy Lewis returns to Northwest Ohio and will play in her 14th Marathon Classic.

News

University of Michigan students create their own campus COVID-19 initiatives

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A collection of undergraduate students working all from their homes and apartments began creating a magnitude of plans and different unique outlines to reinvent the way the college experience would look this fall.

News

Nancy the alpaca makes debut at Toledo Zoo

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The Toledo Zoo's newest bundle of joy made her first public appearance today: Meet "Nancy" the alpaca!

News

Nancy the alpaca debuts at Toledo Zoo

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Toledo Zoo's newest bundle of joy made her first public appearance today: Meet "Nancy" the alpaca!

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 13 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 13 hours ago