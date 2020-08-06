Advertisement

Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Aug. 6, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has forced shutdowns around the world over the course of 2020.

According to the governor’s office, Gov. DeWine was tested for COVID-19 as part of the procedure for meeting President Donald Trump during his visit to the Whirlpool plant in Clyde on Thursday. Those results came back positive, however, the governor is not showing any symptoms of the virus, according to a release sent by his office.

The governor will be returning to Columbus to take a second test along with his wife. He then plans to follow a standard 14-day quarantine at his home in Cedarville.

According to the release, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the test and his results were negative.

