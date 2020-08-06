Guidance, answers on start of year coming today for Lucas County schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Will they or won't they?

Parents, teachers, and students across Lucas County are anxiously waiting to find out what the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department recommends today about the start of the school year.

Sylvania Schools is preparing for a hybrid model, meaning students would head back to the school building only two days per week. They would be separated into two groups, with the first group attending in-person classes Monday and Tuesday and the second group on Wednesday and Thursday; Friday would be entirely remote.

“We will be prepared regardless of the outcome of the health department because we’ve had teachers, board members, administrators involved in a discussion since May on how we can be best prepared to pivot on a dime, in the governor’s words,” Sylvania superintendent Dr. Vernoica Motley said.

If Sylvania does go all virtual, it’s ready to use the Schoology program.

Meanwhile, Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said they are preparing to scrap their plans to comply with the health guidelines.

“The board will make a motion to authorize me, based on the data that we might receive from the health department (Thursday), to move to virtual, to move to completely remote learning if we need to,” Anstadt said.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.