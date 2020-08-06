Advertisement

Kang and Ko share the lead at the Marathon Classic

Kang is coming off a win last week at Inverness Club
Danielle King shares the lead after the first round of the LPGA's Marathon Classic presented by Dana.
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A majority of the low scores in Thursday’s first round of the Marathon Classic presented by Dana came from the morning tee times. Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang took advantage of opportunities early and capitalized with identical 7-under 64 scores.

To see the full leaderboard, click this link: https://www.lpga.com/tournaments/marathon-classic-presented-by-dana/leaderboard

The tournament continues with the second round Friday from Highland Meadows Golf Club.

