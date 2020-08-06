Kang and Ko share the lead at the Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A majority of the low scores in Thursday’s first round of the Marathon Classic presented by Dana came from the morning tee times. Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang took advantage of opportunities early and capitalized with identical 7-under 64 scores.

To see the full leaderboard, click this link: https://www.lpga.com/tournaments/marathon-classic-presented-by-dana/leaderboard

The tournament continues with the second round Friday from Highland Meadows Golf Club.

