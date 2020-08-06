Lucas Co. schools recommended to go virtual by health board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Commission voted to recommend that all K-12 schools in Lucas County to operate online, rather than in-person classes.

In their virtual meeting Thursday afternoon, Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski hammered on the theme of grown-ups making grown-up decisions in the effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

That theme was echoed by several other members present.

“We have a problem in Lucas County, and have to step up as the grown-ups in Lucas County to deal with it.” said Dr. Johnathan Ross, President of the Board of Health.

Citing recent data that placed Lucas County as the second highest rate of positive tests per capita in Ohio, the board opted to recommend that schools to offer online-only education until October 1.

During discussion, members of the board, as well as the health commissioner, stated that they do have the power to order schools to keep students out of class, but chose the less stringent recommendation instead.

The Ottawa Hills school district has announced that their students would be returning to the building for classes.

Included in the newly passed measure was a recommendation to not allow sports, both operated through the schools as well as independent leagues.

