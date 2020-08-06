Ohio gov. tests positive for coronavirus

(Gray News) - Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release.

He was tested before a planned greeting of President Donald Trump, who is arriving in Ohio Thursday.

The governor, who has no symptoms, is returning to Columbus, the state capitol, where he and his wife will be tested. They will then return to their private residence to quarantine for 14 days.

