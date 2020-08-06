Operation Safety Net aims at recovering missing, endangered juveniles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An initiative aimed at recovering endangered, missing juveniles led by the U.S. Marshals is beginning in northern Ohio and focused in Cleveland.

Called Operation Safety Net, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will work with local law enforcement agencies to identify missing children who are at high risk for human trafficking, abuse, or neglect.

While Operation Safety Net will focus on Cleveland and its immediate surrounding cities, the operation will run throughout the entire northern half of Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Service will be asking for support from the community in locating these missing kids. Tips about where these kids may be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-492-6833.

