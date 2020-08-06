TARTA announces discontinuation of three routes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three TARTA routes are being discontinued due to low ridership, the organization announced Thursday.

The routes affected are #10 Rossford Call-A-Ride; #6 Sylvania Fixed-Route; and #29/44X Maumee/Waterville Express.

The changes go into effect August 16.

According to TARTA, “Low ridership on these routes is attributed to the coronavirus pandemic which is impacting employment and work hours. In addition, local, state and federal health and safety guidelines advising to only use public transit for essential trips is also impacting TARTA’s ridership.”

TARTA schedules are available at tarta.com/routes or by calling 419-243-7433.

