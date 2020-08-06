Advertisement

TARTA announces discontinuation of three routes

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three TARTA routes are being discontinued due to low ridership, the organization announced Thursday.

The routes affected are #10 Rossford Call-A-Ride; #6 Sylvania Fixed-Route; and #29/44X Maumee/Waterville Express.

The changes go into effect August 16.

According to TARTA, “Low ridership on these routes is attributed to the coronavirus pandemic which is impacting employment and work hours. In addition, local, state and federal health and safety guidelines advising to only use public transit for essential trips is also impacting TARTA’s ridership.”

TARTA schedules are available at tarta.com/routes or by calling 419-243-7433.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Operation Safety Net aims at recovering missing, endangered juveniles

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
While focusing on Cleveland, the U.S. Marshal led initiative will encompass all of northern Ohio.

News

August 6th Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

TPS custodian resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The school district is working

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Gov. DeWine was tested for COVID-19 as part of the procedure for meeting President Donald Trump during his visit to the Whirlpool plant in Clyde on Thursday.

News

TPD searching for man who robbed Bennett Rd. gas station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect robbed the gas station Wednesday evening.

News

Clyde making preparations for President Trump’s visit to Whirlpool

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Rachel Schneider
Many in town excited to catch a glimpse of the President during his visit.

Back to School & Beyond

Guidance, answers on start of year coming today for Lucas County schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Tony Geftos
Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. expected to make a recommendation on the start of the school year Thursday.

News

August 6th Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

Stacy Lewis looking for 2019 Marathon Classic performance this year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Stacy Lewis loves coming back to Northwest Ohio. It’s where she was born and it’s where many of her relatives still live.