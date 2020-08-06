Advertisement

TPD searching for man who robbed Bennett Rd. gas station

(WCAX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Aug. 6, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Toledo gas station Wednesday evening.

According to witnesses, the suspect entered the Bennett QuickStop on Bennett Rd. and brandished a silver handgun, demanding cash from the register. After he collected an unknown amount of money, he fled on foot north on Bennett.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-9, around 150-160 pounds, wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, blue surgical mask, dark-colored Adidas jacket with three white stripes running down the sleeve, dark-colored pants, and white tennis shoes.

The incident remains under investigation.

