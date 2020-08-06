Advertisement

TPS custodian resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

(WCAX)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public School custodian has resigned after the school district learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior.

He was caught on camera trying to make contact with a 15-year-old outside of school hours. The suspect had been actually communicating with a member of the online group “Dads Against Predators” posing as the juvenile.

TPS administrators are cooperating with authorities on the investigation, according to a statement released by the school district.

The safety and security of all youth in our community is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. After learning of allegations against a custodian, swift action was taken by the district. The employee has resigned and TPS administrators are now cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

All allegations of inappropriate behavior by a TPS employee are investigated and appropriate disciplinary steps are taken should the findings dictate that outcome.

Toledo Public Schools

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Gov. DeWine was tested for COVID-19 as part of the procedure for meeting President Donald Trump during his visit to the Whirlpool plant in Clyde on Thursday.

News

TPD searching for man who robbed Bennett Rd. gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect robbed the gas station Wednesday evening.

News

Clyde making preparations for President Trump’s visit to Whirlpool

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Rachel Schneider
Many in town excited to catch a glimpse of the President during his visit.

Back to School & Beyond

Guidance, answers on start of year coming today for Lucas County schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Tony Geftos
Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. expected to make a recommendation on the start of the school year Thursday.

Latest News

News

August 6th Weather Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Stacy Lewis looking for 2019 Marathon Classic performance this year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Stacy Lewis loves coming back to Northwest Ohio. It’s where she was born and it’s where many of her relatives still live.

News

Lebanese community reacts to deadly explosion

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The local Lebanese community is speaking out about the deadly Beirut explosion.

News

Stacy Lewis returns to Northwest Ohio and will play in her 14th Marathon Classic.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Stacy Lewis returns to Northwest Ohio and will play in her 14th Marathon Classic.

News

University of Michigan students create their own campus COVID-19 initiatives

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A collection of undergraduate students working all from their homes and apartments began creating a magnitude of plans and different unique outlines to reinvent the way the college experience would look this fall.

News

Nancy the alpaca makes debut at Toledo Zoo

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The Toledo Zoo's newest bundle of joy made her first public appearance today: Meet "Nancy" the alpaca!