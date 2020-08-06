TPS custodian resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public School custodian has resigned after the school district learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior.

He was caught on camera trying to make contact with a 15-year-old outside of school hours. The suspect had been actually communicating with a member of the online group “Dads Against Predators” posing as the juvenile.

TPS administrators are cooperating with authorities on the investigation, according to a statement released by the school district.

The safety and security of all youth in our community is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. After learning of allegations against a custodian, swift action was taken by the district. The employee has resigned and TPS administrators are now cooperating with authorities on the investigation. All allegations of inappropriate behavior by a TPS employee are investigated and appropriate disciplinary steps are taken should the findings dictate that outcome.

