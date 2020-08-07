Advertisement

Arm wrestling argument allegedly leads to bar being shot

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arm wrestling at a Toledo bar got much more serious when a man involved in a disagreement left and allegedly fired his gun at the front of the bar.

According to witnesses, a man was arm wrestling at The Last Chance Saloon around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when an argument escalated. Witnesses said he showed a gun and left.

A short time later, shots were fired at the front of the bar. Several shell casings were recovered from the front of the building. Police say several rounds were fired at the front window of the bar.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

