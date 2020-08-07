Advertisement

August 7th Weather Forecast

Warmer, But Dry Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be a little warmer today with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s. The sky will be clear tonight with a low in the middle to upper 50s. Sunshine returns for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s to around 90 is expected on Sunday. There is a better chance of showers and storms on Monday. A few more storms are possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

