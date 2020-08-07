Advertisement

COVID-19 testing questioned after Gov. DeWine’s false positive

False positive test results are uncommon, but happen
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -After Governor DeWine’s COVID testing confusion, many are asking if all tests are created equal.

The answer is they’re all reliable if they’re administered correctly.

According to Dr. Kevin Casey, MD from Mercy Health, if the test is given correctly, the reliability can be upwards of 90% accurate.

That goes for whichever test you get. There are three types that are being widely used. The most accurate is the nasopharynx and is administered by sticking a long cotton swab very high into the nasal cavity.

Dr. Casey says “This is a test that’s looking for the virus or virus fragments. So we know it’s in the saliva in mucus back there in the back of the nose in the top of the throat. So the swab goes back there, it’s supposed to pick up little fragments of the virus and then when the analyzer is run, it just says yes there’s a virus there or there’s not.”

The other two types of tests are done similarly, but one swabs the back of the throat, and the other swabs lower in the nasal cavity. Again, if given correctly, they are accurate. But that’s not always the case.

When it comes to the rapid tests, they are performed the same but you can get results back in as little as 15 minutes and up to 3 days. As with Governor DeWine’s false positive, Dr. Casey says that is extremely rare, but it does happen. It’s simply not known why. It is much more common to get a false negative and again, the only known reason, in that case, is human error in administering the test.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

- COVID TESTING

Updated: 2 hours ago
How do you know which COVID test is the most accurate?

Health

- Health Department Votes To Go Virtual For Fall Semester

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
Lucas County Health Department Board votes to recommend students start Fall semester virtually

Health

- Covid Numbers Up No Matter How You Look At Them

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT

Health

- Back To School Vaccines

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
even though school isn't going to be in-person for some kids, they still need to be up to date on their back to school vaccines

Latest News

Health

- quarantine confusion

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT

Coronavirus

COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Toledo

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Tests will be available Wednesday and Friday.

Health

- Antibody Plasma Donation

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT

Health

Hancock County COVID cases connected to a fundraiser

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
13 cases of positive COVID and possibly more are connected to a fundraiser in Findlay at the AMVET Post.

Coronavirus

Ohio’s mask mandate in effect

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis
Starting on Thursday at 6 PM, masks will now be mandatory for anyone entering an indoor public facility across the entire state of Ohio.

News

COVID-19 testing sites backed up in Lucas County

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Melissa Voetsch
COVID testing sites in Lucas County are backed up by 2 to 3 weeks, so the Lucas County Health Commissioner is putting in a request with the state to enlist the help of the Ohio National Guard.