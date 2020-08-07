Advertisement

No fans, but the Pittmans remain a fixture at Marathon Classic

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve come out to the Marathon Classic at some point over the last 35 years, chances are you’ve seen Dale and Ellen Pittman.

Dale Pittman has volunteered at the event every single year, doing various jobs.

For the last few, Dale has served as an area captain, which comes with a perk in the afternoons. His wife Ellen, another longtime volunteer, gets to join him on his rounds — which is a highlight for her as well.

Despite the fact that both Pittman’s have been fixtures at Highland Meadows for the last two decades, and both graduated from DeVilbis (Dale in ’55 and Ellen in ’66) they didn’t connect until they were introduced at church.

They then bonded over volunteering at the tournament and have shared plenty of fond memories in Sylvania while lending a helping hand to the other volunteers.

