President Trump visits Whirlpool Plant in Clyde

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after 2:30 p.m. when the president and others from the White House staff arrived in Marine One at the Sandusky County Regional Airport, where they were met with additional secret service officers.

President Trump was escorted with his motorcade to the Whirlpool Corporation plant in Clyde, a facility in which the corporation claims supplies over 3,000 jobs in the area, manufacturing a washing machine every 3.8 seconds.

But before the president toured the facility, his presence was greeted by his supporters out on Route 20.

“I feel he’s like a go-getter and a very headstrong person and he cares about the American people and just America itself,” says longtime supporter Gail Leibolb, holding a Trump flag high.

“He’s done everything he said he was going to do or he’s tried to,” explains Randy Johnson. “If he’d had some help from the other party he might have got some things done. Even more.”

We were part of it all, joining the White House Press Pool behind the scenes as the president toured the Whirlpool plant.

Other workers, who unlike Whirlpool’s employees, are unionized, said if Trump doesn’t support organized labor, they won’t support him.

“The national labor relations board, his appointments there it’s anti-labor it’s anti-middle class,” says Josh Abernathy, a union worker showing support for Joe Biden. “That’s the backbone of America is union labor. It’s what brings everybody up from poverty. So his anti approach to all that is just not for us.”

