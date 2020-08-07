Toledo man runs into Alexis Rd. Burger King

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man suffered no injuries Thursday night after he lost control of his car and ran into a Burger King on Alexis Rd.

Toledo Police were called the fast food restaurant after a robbery alarm was set off inside the freezer. While en route, dispatch advised there was also an accident at the same location.

When units arrived, Gary Lamberdee, 68, had lost control of his vehicle and drove through the side of the building and into the freezer. Toledo Fire & Rescue checked Lamberdee, and he was not injured.

There was no robbery attempt. Lamberdee was cited in the crash.

