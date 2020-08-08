8/8: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
90s Sunday/Monday; scattered storms early next week
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heat and humidity are back for Sunday, with highs near 90 (feeling like the mid-90s) and a chance of isolated showers late. Monday and Tuesday will keep the hot/humid trend going, with better storms chances Monday night. A gradual cooling trend takes hold from Wednesday onward -- back to the low 80s by Friday, with isolated afternoon storms possible each day.
