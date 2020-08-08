Advertisement

8/8: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

90s Sunday/Monday; scattered storms early next week
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heat and humidity are back for Sunday, with highs near 90 (feeling like the mid-90s) and a chance of isolated showers late. Monday and Tuesday will keep the hot/humid trend going, with better storms chances Monday night. A gradual cooling trend takes hold from Wednesday onward -- back to the low 80s by Friday, with isolated afternoon storms possible each day.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/8: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hot and humid Sunday, with scattered storms early next week! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

Aug. 8, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Aug. 8, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Aug. 8, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 85. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low 61. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, turning hot and humid. High 90. A few afternoon sprinkles are possible.

Forecast

8/7/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
8/7/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

8/7/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/7/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/7/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
8/7/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 7th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
A warmer and dry weekend.

Forecast

8/6/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
8/6/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/6/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/6/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/6/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
8/6/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast