TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor says he was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with four of his church members. Pastor Dr. John W. Williams says he’s not sure whether the members caught the virus at church or someplace else.

The pastor at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church on Mulberry street says four of his members alerted him they tested positive for COVID-19.

“We don’t know how they really caught it. People say they might have caught it at the church and they might have gone to the bar, football field or somewhere else,” said Pastor Dr. John W. Williams.

Pastor Williams church is located on Mulberry street. He also pastors a church in Buffalo New York. He says he tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined in Buffalo. The pastor says he’s always flying. He says he was feeling weak and tired so he got tested.

Governor Mike Dewine is expected to send a letter to Ohio’s faith based community to share important health information with churches on ways to protect their worshipers. Health department guidelines indicate Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church does not have an outbreak. Pastor Williams says he ministers to a congregation of nearly 75 people on Sundays. The preacher says he’ll be back in the pulpit next week. The governor says any time people gather together, everyone should wear a mask, practice social distancing, and make sure there is good airflow.”

