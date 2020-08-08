BGSU responds to MAC postponing fall sports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University issued several statements following the announcement from MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher on the postponement of all fall sports.

“We support the difficult decision to postpone all Mid-American Conference fall seasons in the best interests of health and safety. BGSU Athletics will work with each student-athlete impacted as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis together. Unlike our academic and campus experiences, athletic competition rarely allows for physical distancing and additional safeguards such as wearing face coverings. Our student-athletes and coaches of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball continue to be outstanding ambassadors of BGSU, and we look forward to competing next spring.”

“BGSU fully supports the decision made by the MAC Council of Presidents. This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete. Our fans and our alumni want to cheer us on. However, as we have often said, health and safety is the utmost priority. This decision confirms our priority and our leadership within intercollegiate athletics.

As I mentioned earlier this summer, I thought we should all be working together. Our opponent is COVID-19. As a University, as an athletic department, as a conference, as a membership driven organization, as a country, we must be working together to defeat this opponent. Together, we will.”