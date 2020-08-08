Advertisement

BGSU responds to MAC postponing fall sports

BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY LOGO
BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY LOGO(AP IMAGES)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University issued several statements following the announcement from MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher on the postponement of all fall sports.

“We support the difficult decision to postpone all Mid-American Conference fall seasons in the best interests of health and safety. BGSU Athletics will work with each student-athlete impacted as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis together. Unlike our academic and campus experiences, athletic competition rarely allows for physical distancing and additional safeguards such as wearing face coverings. Our student-athletes and coaches of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball continue to be outstanding ambassadors of BGSU, and we look forward to competing next spring.”

BGSU President Rodney Rogers

“BGSU fully supports the decision made by the MAC Council of Presidents. This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete. Our fans and our alumni want to cheer us on. However, as we have often said, health and safety is the utmost priority. This decision confirms our priority and our leadership within intercollegiate athletics.

As I mentioned earlier this summer, I thought we should all be working together. Our opponent is COVID-19. As a University, as an athletic department, as a conference, as a membership driven organization, as a country, we must be working together to defeat this opponent. Together, we will.”

BGSU Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger

“Today is a sad day, but I fully support the decision made by the Mid-American Conference to postpone the 2020 football season. I am heartbroken for the football players at all levels who have seen their seasons canceled, but especially for those in the Mid-American Conference and our men at Bowling Green. As we move forward, I am confident that the leadership in the MAC will make decisions to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community.”

BGSU Football Coach Scot Loeffler

