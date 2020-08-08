Ko holds a one shot lead entering third round of the Marathon Classic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lydia Ko sits atop the Marathon LPGA Classic leaderboard at -13, a one-stroke lead over England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff and a two-stroke advantage over American Danielle Kang.

After opening with birdies on her first four holes, Ko ultimately finished the day with nine birdies and three bogeys, shooting a second round 65.

The 23-year-old New Zealander already has two victories to her name at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana, and is now in the driver’s seat, possibly heading toward a third.

“This is a golf course that even par is not going to cut it, so you just have to I think be aggressive,” said Ko, who is looking for her first victory since the 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship. “We still have two more long days to go. You never know what’s going to happen in the end. I think the goal for me is to keep playing my game and play aggressively and confidently out there.”

The cut came at +1, with 81 players moving to Saturday’s third round.

