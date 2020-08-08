Advertisement

Mid-American Conference postpones all fall sports, including football, pushing them to spring

The Mid-American Conference is expected to announce the postponement of its 2020 football season.
The Mid-American Conference is expected to announce the postponement of its 2020 football season.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests, as well as MAC championships, due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.

The fall sports affected are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. At this time, there have been no decisions made regarding winter sports.

“The decision is grounded in the core values of the Conference that prioritize student-athlete well-being, an area the MAC has traditionally taken a leadership role,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “Clearly, we are charting a conservative path – and it is one that has been recommended by our medical advisory group. It is a decision that affects roughly 2,500 student-athletes who live for the moment to compete. Those opportunities and moments are fleeting, and our student-athletes have a limited window in which to showcase their talent, passion, and drive for excellence. I am heartbroken we are in this place. However, I take comfort and want to give assurance to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans that we have their best interest at heart, and we will make every effort to provide competitive opportunities in the spring.”

“This decision is in the best interest of all Mid-American Conference student-athletes, athletics departments and university communities,” said MAC Council of Presidents’ Chair and University at Buffalo President Dr. Satish K. Tripathi. “The Council of Presidents has always maintained that the health, safety and well-being of everyone within our conference, especially our student-athletes, is our top priority.”

“This was not an easy decision but one that we had to make in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches and institutions,” said MAC Chair of the Council of Director of Athletics and Miami Director of Athletics David Sayler. “It is our responsibility to give our student-athletes an experience that allows them to participate at the highest level in the safest manner possible. After consulting with our Medical Advisory Panel, we felt there were just too many unknowns surrounding the pandemic for us to proceed with the fall season.”

The MAC has begun formalizing plans for the 2021 spring semester. The Conference will continue to consult with its Medical Advisory Panel and will monitor developments surrounding the pandemic with state and local health officials, the CDC, WHO and governmental entities.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BGSU responds to MAC postponing fall sports

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Bowling Green State University issued several statements following the announcement from MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher on the postponement of all fall sports.

Crime

Stop & Shop supermarket heavily damaged after driver crashes into the Dixie Highway location

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
Rossford's Chief of Police alleges Maricel Rivera, 39, was driving the vehicle that drove into the front window glass of the Stop & Shop on Dixie Highway Friday night.

News

Lydia Ko takes the lead after two rounds at the Marathon Classic.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Lydia Ko takes the lead after two rounds at the Marathon Classic.

News

UT coach continues caddy gig with LPGA’s Johansson

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Last weekend, University of Toledo women's golf coach Jenny Coluccio caddied for LPGA rookie, Linnea Johansson at the Drive On Championship.The pair kept their partnership going this week at the Marathon Classic.

Latest News

News

Ko holds a one shot lead entering third round of the Marathon Classic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson and Justin Feldkamp
Lydia Ko sits atop the Marathon LPGA Classic leaderboard at -13, a one-stroke lead over England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff and a two-stroke advantage over American Danielle Kang.

News

Back-to-school shopping is tax-free this weekend!

Updated: 15 hours ago
Back-to-school shopping is tax-free this weekend!

Health

COVID-19 testing questioned after Gov. DeWine’s false positive

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
There are 3 different types of COVID tests out there. They all have similar accuracy, but it depends on how efficiently the test is administered.

News

OHSAA limits football regular season to six games

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The Ohio High School Athletics Association issued a decision Friday limiting the state’s high school football regular season to six games in the wake of coronavirus fears.

News

August 7th Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Arm wrestling argument allegedly leads to bar being shot

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.