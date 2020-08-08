Stop & Shop supermarket heavily damaged after driver crashes into the Dixie Highway location
Rossford's Chief of Police says the driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s office tells 13abc just after 11pm Friday night, 39-year-old Maricel Rivera was driving south on Dixie Highway when the vehicle left the road, struck signage and utilities and crashed into the front window of a Stop & Shop store.
No one was hurt, however Rivera was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.
Rossford’s Chief of Police suspects alcohol as a factor. The crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
