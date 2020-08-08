Advertisement

Stop & Shop supermarket heavily damaged after driver crashes into the Dixie Highway location

Rossford's Chief of Police says the driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s office tells 13abc just after 11pm Friday night, 39-year-old Maricel Rivera was driving south on Dixie Highway when the vehicle left the road, struck signage and utilities and crashed into the front window of a Stop & Shop store.

No one was hurt, however Rivera was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Rossford’s Chief of Police suspects alcohol as a factor. The crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

