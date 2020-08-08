Stop & Shop supermarket heavily damaged after driver crashes into the Dixie Highway location

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s office tells 13abc just after 11pm Friday night, 39-year-old Maricel Rivera was driving south on Dixie Highway when the vehicle left the road, struck signage and utilities and crashed into the front window of a Stop & Shop store.

No one was hurt, however Rivera was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Rossford’s Chief of Police suspects alcohol as a factor. The crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.