A lifetime running 100,000 miles

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a life-long journey and one which is far from over in Wood County.

Before Keith Madaras can hit the road in Pemberville to run lifetime mile No. 100,000, he has some final instructions for his supporters.

“Be really careful you know, don’t twist an ankle,” Madaras said. “Don’t get in my way because I’ll twist an ankle.”

Madaras started tracking his miles in a log back when he in the ninth grade. He is now in his early fifties. He competed for the Falcons and a couple of those BGSU teammates are with him Saturday morning for what should be an easy run.

“I just gotta finish five miles today,” Madaras said.

Family and friends are also on this milestone run including Keith’s two sons.

“I’m very lucky to be able to be out here and celebrate with him this ridiculous feat that most people again don’t drive that many miles in their lifetime,” Chris Madaras said.

Two of his former athletes form his time as an assistant coach at St. John’s Jesuit drove in from the Dayton area to be here to help in rolling over the odometer.

Feet, spectators and an escort from a Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy keep the pack moving on the Pemberville 5-Miler course. It is a route Keith knows well - he is the race director after all and it passes by his house. The Madaras house is hard to miss Saturday morning on this run.

“My intent, this is not about me,” Madaras said. “This is more about what you guys have done for me to get me to this point. Early in the week I can’t remember who said something but I believe the quote was, ‘God damn are you crazy?’ or something like that. My dad is a track and cross country coach. My mom is a nutritionist. I have an uncle who’s been a cross country and track official for 40-some-odd years. All of my brothers and sisters ran, all of my kids run, my wife is starting to run.

“I think I learned early on that if you want to be successful at something, you really gotta surround yourself with other good people,” Madaras said.

The shoes are not going anywhere. Madaras says he will continue to run.

Just do not expect him to reach 200,000 miles.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.