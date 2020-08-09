Advertisement

One person dead in Toledo shooting, one suspect in custody

By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested one person and issued a warrant for another in connection to homicide investigation.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10pm Saturday in the 12-hundred block of Navarre between Willard and White.

When officers arrived, they found Robert Pedelose, 72, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died.

Police arrested Anthony Perry (pictured below), 20, and issued a murder warrant for Robert Mackay, 21 in connection to the shooting.

Anthony Perry, 20, arrested in connection to murder of Robert Pedelose, 72.
Anthony Perry, 20, arrested in connection to murder of Robert Pedelose, 72.(none)

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Navarre St. Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
72-year-old dies following shooting on Navarre. One suspect is in custody, while police have put out a warrant for another suspect.

Breaking News

Six people injured, three in critical condition after large gathering turns violent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
Multiple crews are on scene investigating at the Swayne Field Shopping Center on Monroe Street.

Local

A fan-less Marathon Classic denying Sylvania businesses their annual payday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Without the Marathon Classic being allowed spectators, Sylvania businesses are feeling its effects.

Local

A MAC-less fall sports season brings economic downturn

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Without a MAC season, Bowling Green business eyes struggle

Latest News

News

At Marathon Classic, even the scorer’s table is loaded up with COVID precautions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
When he’s not serving as the Sports Information Director at Lourdes University, Ryan Wronkowicz volunteers in the scoring tent at the Marathon Classic.

News

A lifetime running 100,000 miles

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Keith Madaras planned this day to his 100,000 lifetime miles in his running log.

News

A local pastor says he was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with four of his church members.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
There are no outbreaks at any churches in Toledo according to the Lucas County Health Department.

News

BGSU responds to MAC postponing fall sports

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Bowling Green State University issued several statements following the announcement from MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher on the postponement of all fall sports.

News

Mid-American Conference postpones all fall sports, including football, pushing them to spring

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Mid-American Conference postpones all fall sports

Crime

Stop & Shop supermarket heavily damaged after driver crashes into the Dixie Highway location

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
Rossford's Chief of Police alleges Maricel Rivera, 39, was driving the vehicle that drove into the front window glass of the Stop & Shop on Dixie Highway Friday night.