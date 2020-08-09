One person dead in Toledo shooting, one suspect in custody

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested one person and issued a warrant for another in connection to homicide investigation.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10pm Saturday in the 12-hundred block of Navarre between Willard and White.

When officers arrived, they found Robert Pedelose, 72, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center where he later died.

Police arrested Anthony Perry (pictured below), 20, and issued a murder warrant for Robert Mackay, 21 in connection to the shooting.

Anthony Perry, 20, arrested in connection to murder of Robert Pedelose, 72.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

