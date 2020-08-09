One person shot, motorcycle catches fire after car accident turns into a shooting
Multiple crews are on scene investigating at the Swayne Field Shopping Center on Monroe Street
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Department confirms at least one person was shot around 2:50 a.m.
The incident first appeared to be a car crash at Monroe Street and North Detroit Avenue. Upon further investigation, TFD found one person shot and a motorcycle on fire in the parking lot of the Swayne Field Shopping Center.
It’s unknown at this time which incident occurred first: the traffic collision or the shooting.
