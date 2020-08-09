One person shot, motorcycle catches fire after car accident turns into a shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Department confirms at least one person was shot around 2:50 a.m.

The incident first appeared to be a car crash at Monroe Street and North Detroit Avenue. Upon further investigation, TFD found one person shot and a motorcycle on fire in the parking lot of the Swayne Field Shopping Center.

Motorcycle on fire at the Swayne Field Shopping Center (WTVG)

It’s unknown at this time which incident occurred first: the traffic collision or the shooting.

