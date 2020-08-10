University of Toledo welcomes 14-year-old freshman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local 14-year-old is about to start college full time, and she's not the first member of her family to be way ahead of schedule when it comes to academics.

Alexis Harloff is from Holland. Her mother Betsy says Alexis was reading college level books in grade school. “She was an exceptional learner from the beginning. When she was young and I tried to teach her with age appropriate books, she was quickly bored,” said Betsy.

Alexis and her four siblings are all home schooled. Alexis did attend Springfield last fall to get ready for college life. Alexis is part of the College Credit Plus program. She will be taking courses at The University of Toledo full time, but earning credit at both UT and Springfield High School.

Her brother Sebastian also graduated from UT last year. “I admire my older brother, and he worked hard to get where he is. And you know there’s always sibling rivalry, so since he graduated at 19, I want to graduate from college at 18, said Alexis.”

Alexis plans to double major in Business and Media Communications. “I am taking 15 credit hours. I am passionate about the classes I will be taking. I have always been independent, and driven. You get what you give, and I have always wanted to do something my peers didn’t do. I know there will be challenges, but I am excited about this fantastic opportunity,” said Alexis.

On a side note, Betsy dropped out of high school, but later got her GED. She attended The University of Toledo, but put her studies on hold when she was pregnant with Alexis. She hopes to finish her degree in the next few years.

