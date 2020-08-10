Advertisement

Anthony Wayne elects to stick with hybrid return-to-school plan

Monclova Primary School
Monclova Primary School(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne school board members voted Monday morning to stick with the school district’s plan to have students return to the classroom this fall under a hybrid plan.

The vote was in response to a suggestion last week by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department that all area schools return to school in a virtual format for the fall. Other school districts, such as Maumee, Sylvania, and Oregon, canceled the previous return plans and move to an online format for the beginning fo the academic calendar.

Whether the Anthony Wayne athletic teams will return to the fields and courts this fall was not on the agenda.

On Sunday, supporters of the hybrid plan held a rally outside the school buildings in Whitehouse.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Guidance, answers on start of year coming today for Lucas County schools

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Tony Geftos
Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. expected to make a recommendation on the start of the school year Thursday.

News

University of Michigan students create their own campus COVID-19 initiatives

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
A collection of undergraduate students working all from their homes and apartments began creating a magnitude of plans and different unique outlines to reinvent the way the college experience would look this fall.

Back to School & Beyond

Maumee City Schools planning full-time return to class

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
School leaders say they can safely bring students back while adhering to health department guidelines.

Education

BGSU's College of Musical Art Eyes Safe Return to Campus - clipped version

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
BGSU’s College of Musical Arts has formulated their own plan to maintain proper music education and safety to students.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

BGSU’s musical arts students will head outdoors for classes

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
BGSU’s College of Musical Arts has released their plan to start the school year in person, all while maintaining a hands-on education.

Back to School & Beyond

Volunteers stuff backpacks with supplies for students

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
Although the way kids are going back to school this fall will be different, depending on where you live, leaders at Lucas County Children Services want to make sure all students have what they need to make this year a success.

Back to School & Beyond

Oregon City Schools reconsider fall plans

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
Oregon City Schools had a reopening plan, but now they're rethinking that decision.

Back to School & Beyond

UT interim president takes the reins of Rocket Restart

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is headed back to campus for in-person classes on August 17 for the first time since early March.

News

University of Toledo Rocket Restart

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is headed back to campus for in-person classes on August 17th for the first time since early March.

Back to School & Beyond

CDC releases tool to help families with back-to-school decision

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Virtual tool is designed to help weigh the risks, benefits of available educational options.