Anthony Wayne elects to stick with hybrid return-to-school plan

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne school board members voted Monday morning to stick with the school district’s plan to have students return to the classroom this fall under a hybrid plan.

The vote was in response to a suggestion last week by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department that all area schools return to school in a virtual format for the fall. Other school districts, such as Maumee, Sylvania, and Oregon, canceled the previous return plans and move to an online format for the beginning fo the academic calendar.

Anthony Wayne Schools will begin the school year on the Hybrid Model. School board voted moments ago. 99 percent of AW teachers said they want to go back to the buildings to serve the 4500 students in the district. pic.twitter.com/EfNQR8v6up — KristianBrown (@KristianBrown) August 10, 2020

Whether the Anthony Wayne athletic teams will return to the fields and courts this fall was not on the agenda.

On Sunday, supporters of the hybrid plan held a rally outside the school buildings in Whitehouse.

