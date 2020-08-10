Advertisement

Anthony Wayne parents hold rally supporting back-to-school plan

The group wants the school board to stick to a hybrid schedule this fall and is opposed to all online learning.
Anthony Wayne Rally
Anthony Wayne Rally(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of parents and students gathered in front of Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse Sunday night holding signs and wearing blue to support the current back-to-school plan in place for this fall.

Gavin Pike, whose children attend school at the district, created a Facebook page and organized the event.

“We’re not here complaining about anything,” explained Pike, “We are here saying we have a plan in place and the community really supports this plan, and we are trying to tell our school board that we’ve elected we want to empower you we want to make sure we stay with what that plan is.”

The current plan would have students on campus two days a week, with online learning the other three. Social distancing is expected, with required face coverings for students and staff grades 3-12.

Everyone would also have their temperature taken upon arrival to the building.

Many parents we spoke to felt the school’s smaller size and rural setting in the Whitehouse, Waterville, and Monclova area would be a good reason to go against the Lucas County Health Commission’s recommendation for all-online learning.

“We’re actually in the green zone, we’re not red, but because we’re in Lucas County they’re clumping us entirely with Lucas County,” says Shannon Bostelman. “So I think we need to stick to our hybrid plan like they had said.”

Younger students whose parents would be away at work was also a concern.

“What’s the difference between putting them in a daycare and putting them in a classroom? To me, it makes more sense to put them in a classroom where they’re learning versus finding somebody to watch them,” says Nicki McKnight.

Jim Fritz, the district’s superintendent, posted a statement to Twitter clarifying the rally and social media accounts were not created or organized by the district, ending that statement with: “The district cares about the students, staff, and community and will work to make the best decisions possible.”

Anthony Wayne Local Schools is not the only district that may be altering its hybrid plan.

Superintendents across the county are meeting the health commissioner tomorrow for more clarification on the online learning recommendation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kang wins the 2020 Marathon Classic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LPGA
Danielle Kang trails by five strokes with six holes to play and wins the 2020 Marathon Classic.

News

First Responders of the Week: Meet The Millers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Shannyn and Dave Miller are both firefighters with Woodville Twp., where they volunteer to help save lives.

News

Meet The Millers, A Firefighting Family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shannyn Miller
Captain Shannyn Miller and her husband Assistant Chief Dave Miller both volunteer for the Woodville Twp. Fire Department.

Breaking News

One person dead in Toledo shooting, one suspect in custody

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Anthony Perry, 20, was arrested in connection to murder of Robert Pedelose, 72.

Latest News

News

Navarre St. Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Updated: 14 hours ago
72-year-old dies following shooting on Navarre. One suspect is in custody, while police have put out a warrant for another suspect.

Breaking News

Six people injured, three in critical condition after large gathering turns violent

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
Multiple crews are on scene investigating at the Swayne Field Shopping Center on Monroe Street.

Local

A fan-less Marathon Classic denying Sylvania businesses their annual payday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Without the Marathon Classic being allowed spectators, Sylvania businesses are feeling its effects.

Local

A MAC-less fall sports season brings economic downturn

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Without a MAC season, Bowling Green business eyes struggle

News

At Marathon Classic, even the scorer’s table is loaded up with COVID precautions

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Gustafson
When he’s not serving as the Sports Information Director at Lourdes University, Ryan Wronkowicz volunteers in the scoring tent at the Marathon Classic.

News

A lifetime running 100,000 miles

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Keith Madaras planned this day to his 100,000 lifetime miles in his running log.