Anthony Wayne parents hold rally supporting back-to-school plan

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of parents and students gathered in front of Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse Sunday night holding signs and wearing blue to support the current back-to-school plan in place for this fall.

Gavin Pike, whose children attend school at the district, created a Facebook page and organized the event.

“We’re not here complaining about anything,” explained Pike, “We are here saying we have a plan in place and the community really supports this plan, and we are trying to tell our school board that we’ve elected we want to empower you we want to make sure we stay with what that plan is.”

The current plan would have students on campus two days a week, with online learning the other three. Social distancing is expected, with required face coverings for students and staff grades 3-12.

Everyone would also have their temperature taken upon arrival to the building.

Many parents we spoke to felt the school’s smaller size and rural setting in the Whitehouse, Waterville, and Monclova area would be a good reason to go against the Lucas County Health Commission’s recommendation for all-online learning.

“We’re actually in the green zone, we’re not red, but because we’re in Lucas County they’re clumping us entirely with Lucas County,” says Shannon Bostelman. “So I think we need to stick to our hybrid plan like they had said.”

Younger students whose parents would be away at work was also a concern.

“What’s the difference between putting them in a daycare and putting them in a classroom? To me, it makes more sense to put them in a classroom where they’re learning versus finding somebody to watch them,” says Nicki McKnight.

Jim Fritz, the district’s superintendent, posted a statement to Twitter clarifying the rally and social media accounts were not created or organized by the district, ending that statement with: “The district cares about the students, staff, and community and will work to make the best decisions possible.”

Anthony Wayne Local Schools is not the only district that may be altering its hybrid plan.

Superintendents across the county are meeting the health commissioner tomorrow for more clarification on the online learning recommendation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.