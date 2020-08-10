Advertisement

August 10th Weather Forecast

The heat & storms return
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the middle 90s. There is a good chance of showers and storms this evening into early overnight. Lows will be around 70 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring lower humidity. The humidity and storm chances return late week.

