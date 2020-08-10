August 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the middle 90s. There is a good chance of showers and storms this evening into early overnight. Lows will be around 70 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring lower humidity. The humidity and storm chances return late week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.